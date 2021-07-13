The Emmy 2021 nominations are set to be announced in Hollywood.

This year’s ceremony, awarding the best in television, will take place in September, and it looks to be an extremely close contest.

This is due to the fact that several high-profile shows, including Succession, Ozark and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, won’t be eligible.

Nominations are expected for The Underground Railroad, Mare of Easttown and, yes, The Crown. Other shows in contention include I May Destroy You, Ted Lasso and Disney’s marvel series WandaVision

Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who became the first father-daughter pair to win an Emmy in the same year during the 2020 ceremony, will announce the nominations at 4.30pm BST.

Find the full list of Emmy 2021 nominations – as soon as they roll in – below:

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Emmy Nominations

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Outstanding Competition Program:

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

Outstanding Television Movie:

Outstanding Limited Series:

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Outstanding Drama Series:

(Hulu)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

The first couple of episodes of ‘WandaVision’ have been entertainingly weird (Di (Disney Plus)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: