The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards are just around the corner, with a whole host of TV shows and stars set to compete for trophies on television’s biggest night of the year.

The forthcoming ceremony will arrive just months after the delayed 2023 Emmy Awards were broadcast in early January this year, due to actors’ and writers’ strikes.

On 17 July, Veep star Tony Hale and Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph revealed the TV shows and stars in contention for this year’s gongs.

As expected, FX’s historical drama Shogun and dark comedy The Bear received several nods as did Richard Gadd’s controversial Netflix hit, Baby Reindeer.

Shows eligible for the Primetime Emmys must have been broadcast in the US between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024, with the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences choosing the nominees.

Winners will be revealed at the live ceremony on Sunday, September 15.

Find the full list of nominees below.

Drama

Best Drama Series

Shōgun

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr & Mrs Smith

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Actor in a Drama Series

open image in gallery Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga in ‘Shogun’ ( Hulu )

Idris Elba – Hijack

Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Dominic West – The Crown

Actress in a Drama Series

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Emma Sawai – Shōgun

Maya Erskine – Mr & Mrs Smith

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

John Hamm – The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Lesley Manville – The Crown

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Néstor Carbonell – Shōgun

Paul Dano – Mr & Mrs Smith

Tracy Letts – Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce – Slow Horses

John Turturro – Mr & Mrs Smith

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel – Mr & Mrs Smith

Claire Foy – The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden – The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson – Mr & Mrs Smith

Parker Posey – Mr & Mrs Smith

Comedy

Best Comedy Series

The Bear

Hacks

Abbott Elementary

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Actor in a Comedy Series

open image in gallery Jeremy Allen White as Carmie in ‘The Bear’ ( Copyright 2024, FX Networks. All Rights Reserved. )

Matt Barry – What We Do In The Shadows

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce –The Bear

Paul W Downs – Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Carol Burnett – Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal – The Bear

Matthew Broderick – Only Murders in the Building

Ryan Gosling – Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd – Hacks

Bob Odenkirk – The Bear

Will Poulter – The Bear

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman – The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis – The Bear

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live

Limited Series

Best Limited Series

open image in gallery Richard Gadd as Donny in ‘Baby Reindeer’ ( Netflix )

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

John Hamm – Fargo

Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple – Fargo

Sofía Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr – The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris – Fargo

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Lily Gladstone – Under the Bridge

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Reality/Variety

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

The Daily Show

Directing for a Drama Series

open image in gallery Donald Glover as John and Maya Erskine as Jane in ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ ( David Lee/Prime Video )

Hiro Murai – Mr & Mrs Smith

Frederick E O Toye – Shōgun

Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses

Stephen Daldry – The Crown

Mimi Leder – The Morning Show

Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Writing for a Drama Series

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner – Fallout, “The End”

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith, “First Date”

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks – Shōgun, “Anjin”

Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente – Shōgun, “Crimson Sky”

Will Smith – Slow Horses, “Negotiating With Tigers”

Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare – The Crown, “Ritz”

Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello – Hacks

Christopher Storer – The Bear

Ramy Youssef – The Bear

Guy Ritchie – The Gentleman

Mary Lou Belli – The Ms Pat Show

Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary, “Career Day”

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means – Girls5eva, “Orlando”

Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo – The Bear, “Fishes”

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Statsky – Hacks, “Bulletproof”

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider – The Other Two, “Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good”

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn – What We Do In The Shadows, “Pride Parade”

Variety Special (live)

66th Grammy Awards

76th Annual Tony Awards

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady

The Oscars

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic

Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die

Trevor Noah: Where Was I