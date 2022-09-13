Mamma Mia fans gush over Lily James kissing Amanda Seyfried at the 2022 Emmys
Actors co-starred in 2018 film ‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again’
Lily James kisses Amanda Seyfriend at the Emmys
Lily James kissed her former co-star Amanda Seyfried on the cheek as the latter accepted an Emmy award on Monday night (12 September).
Seyfried won for her performance in miniseries The Dropout, about the rise and fall of tech CEO Elizabeth Holmes. James was nominated in the same category for Pam & Tommy, in which James played Pamela Anderson.
On her way to the stage to accept the award, Seyfried’s Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again co-star stopped the actor for a congratulatory peck on the cheek – a moment that Mamma Mia fans reacted to gleefully on social media.
“Lily James kissed Amanda Seyfried as she went up on stage to accept her award and I yelled, ‘Donna and Sophie!!!!’”, posted one user in celebration. Donna and Sophie are mother/daughter characters played by James and Seyfried, respectively, though James plays Donna as a young woman prior to Sophie’s birth.
“Lily James gave Amanda Seyfried a kiss on the cheek on the way up to accept her Emmy— a win for the Mamma Mia community,” wrote another fan.
“I need Mamma Mia 3 now after Lily James kissed Amanda Seyfried on her cheek,” wrote another.
A fan who was rooting for James to win the Emmy award for outstanding actress in a miniseries was still able to enjoy the moment. “Was hoping Lily James would win, but seeing her kiss and congratulate her movie daughter Amanda Seyfried was absolutely adorable!”
