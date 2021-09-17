Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer has expressed concerns over telling jokes in a “hyper-sensitive” society.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the awards ceremony this Sunday, the comedian said: “You have to be careful that you’re not making general statements or a whole group of people can jump on Twitter and turn your life upside down.”

The actor and comic, who’s real name is Cedric Kyles, added: “As comedians, we’re up on a tightrope trying to make sure people are entertained. But, again, we’re living in a hyper-sensitive society. You don’t know where that line is sometimes. It moves from day to day.”

Kyles is set to be only the second solo Black host of the TV awards after Bryant Gumbel, a state of affairs he called “ridiculous”. He continued: “You find out the disparities in our industry when you call someone. The industry hasn’t changed much.”

Kyles rose to fame in the 1990s alongside a number of other prominent Black comedians such as Steve Harvey, DL Hughley and Bernie Mac, who were dubbed “the original kings of comedy” by a Spike Lee documentary of the same name.

He has also branched out into dramatic acting with roles in the Oscar-nominated First Reformed and crime thriller Street Kings.

(Getty Images)

Kyles currently stars in the sitcom The Neighbourhood, alongside former New Girl star Max Greenfield.