All the celebrities honoured in the Emmys emotional In Memoriam segment

Each major awards show – the Emmys, Tonys, Grammys and Oscars – is known for taking a moment to honour those in the industry who passed away in the last year or so, and the 75th Emmy Awards were no different.

The awards ceremony, which was delayed from September, finally took place on Monday (15 January), with an event that was hosted by Anthony Anderson and honoured TV shows Succession, The Bear and Beef.

While the show typically would’ve honoured those who had died in the time between the 2022 Emmys and the originally scheduled September Emmys, due to the nearly four-month delay, other major names, including Friends star Matthew Perry who died in October, were recognised.

Singer Charlie Puth took the stage with singer-songwriter duo The War and Treaty to perform a slowed-down version of the Friends hit theme song (“I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts) combined with his 2015 hit “See You Again”. A screen behind them displayed a montage of a number of performers, directors, producers and writers who died in 2022 and 2023.

Norman Lear, Adan Canto, Richard Roundtree, Mark Margolis, Annie Wersching, Eugene Lee, Ron Taylor, Gabrielle Beaumont, David Jacobs, Angela Lansbury, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Richard Belzer, Ron Cephas Jones, Treat Williams, Angus Cloud, Lance Reddick, Suzanne Somers, John Beasley and Bruce Gowers were honoured.

As well as Chris Ledesma, Jules Bass, Budd Friedman, Deborah Barak, Thomas W Sarnoff, Manny Coto, David Davis, Phyllis Carlyle, Lloyd Morrisett, Hector Ramirez, Leslie Jordan, Jim Brown, David McCallum, Len Goodman, Cindy Williams, Bob Barker, Paul Reubans, Tommy Smothers, Irene Cara, Kirstie Alley, Andre Braugher, Harry Belafonte, Alan Arkin, Barbara Walters and Matthew Perry.

Ahsoka fans, however, were left perplexed after actor Ray Stevenson was snubbed from the 2024 In Memoriam segment. And he wasn’t the only omission.

Matthew Perry In Memoriam slide at the 75th Emmy Awards (Fox)

Other actors to be missing from the segment included Ryan O’Neal, whose TV credits included Peyton Place and Bones, chat show host Jerry Springer, Raquel Welch and Julian Sands, the British actor who went missing after going for a hike in January 2023.

Sands, who starred in the 1985 film A Room with a View, appeared in the TV shows Smallville, Stargate SG-1 and Banshee.

While they were not shown in the TV broadcast, their names are all featured on the Emmys website’s In Memoriam section.

Still, this did not stop people from complaining on social media, with many calling it “sad” and “a shame” that several names were left out.

“Time out. Did the #Emmys forget Ray Stevenson on the In Memorium…? Wtf..?” one viewer wrote on X.Twitter, with another adding: “Sucks the EMMY tribute didn’t include Jerry Springer. A pioneer in television.”

At the latest Emmy Awards, Sir Elton John became the 19th person in history to achieve an “EGOT”, while Ted Lasso actor Hannah Waddingham was supported by viewers after Laverne Cox pronounced her name incorrectly on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Ariana DeBose and Last of Us star Bella Ramsey cleared the air after the former hit out at a joke Ramsey made about her at the Critics Choice Awards the night before.