Emmys viewers perplexed as several TV stars are snubbed from death tribute

Andor fans have been left perplexed after actor Ray Stevenson was snubbed from the In Memoriam segment at the 2024 Emmys – and he wasn’t the only omission.

The awards ceremony, which was delayed from September, finally took place on Monday (15 January), with an event that was hosted by Anthony Anderson and honoured TV shows Succession, The Bear and Beef.

There was also time to honour those television stars who had died in the last year, with Matthew Perry, producer Norman Lear, Angela Lansbury, Lance Reddick, Ray Liotta, who won an Emmy for his guest role in ER, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andre Braugher all receiving tributes as John Legend performed.

However, there were some notable omissions, with fans of Star Wars spin-off Andor immediately highlighting Stevenson’s absence.

Other actors to be missing from the segment including Ryan O’Neal, whose TV credits included Peyton Place and Bones, chat show host Jerry Springer, Raquel Welch and Julian Sands, the British actor who went missing after going for a hike in January 2023.

Sands, who starred in the 1985 film A Room with a View, appeared in the TV shows Smallville, Stargate SG-1 and Banshee.

While they were not shown in the TV broadcast, their names are all featured on the Emmys website’s In Memoriam section.

Still, this did not stop people from complaining on social media, with many calling it “sad” and “a shame” that several names were left out.

“Time out. Did the #Emmys forget Ray Stevenson on the In Memorium…? Wtf..?” one viewer wrote on X.Twitter, with another adding: “Sucks the EMMY tribute didn’t include Jerry Springer. A pioneer in television.”

John Legend performs as Ray Liotta is honoured in the Emmys In Memoriam segment (AFP via Getty Images)

At the latest Emmy Awards, Sir Elton John became the 19th person in history to achieve an “EGOT”, while Ted Lasso actor Hannah Waddingham was supported by viewers after Laverne Cox pronounced her name incorrectly on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Ariana DeBose and Last of Us star Bella Ramsey cleared the air after the former hit out at a joke Ramsey made about her at the Critics Choice Awards the night before.