Engelbert Humperdinck says wife’s death ‘has affected me pretty badly’ in moving GMB interview

Engelbert Humperdinck moved Good Morning Britain viewers after opening up about the death of his wife.

The singer, 85, appeared on the ITV show on Friday (23 July) where he addressed the death of Patricia, who died in Los Angeles in February 2021.

Patricia had been battling Alzheimer’s disease for a decade, and caught Covid-19. Humperdinck said that his family have been “waiting for the quarantine to go away so we can give her a good final send off in our home in Leicester”.

He added: “She’s finally home now so we’re grateful for that.”

Humperdinck – real name Arnold George Dorsey – told hosts Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley: “I don’t know how it’s going to affect me, I have no idea. It’s affected me pretty bad so far.”

He said he will continue touring and “singing sensitive songs” because “that’s my job and I know that’s what my wife would want me to do”.

“I’m a thespian of song and I’ve got to go out there and do the best that I can,” Humperdinck said. “My fans have been absolutely fantastic. They’ve all been so supportive during this time in my life and I love them all.”

The singer said that he’s been keeping busy by tending to his garden, which he said Patricia “loved”.

“She created the whole thing… I’ve been out there doing bits and pieces and hopefully making her happy as she looks at me doing it.”

Engelbert Humperdinck and his wife Patricia in 2011 (Getty Images)

Garraway told Humperdinck: “I can feel our viewers wishing you well and excited about you going on tour and we wish you well too.”

Humperdinck, who has sold more than 140 million records worldwide, married Patricia in 1964. They have four children: Scott, Jason, Louise and Bradley.