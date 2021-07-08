Comedian David Baddiel has claimed that football has “already come home” after the England Men’s team reached the finals of Euro 2020.

Chants of “it’s coming home” rang out in London’s Wembley Stadium last night (7 July) as England beat Denmark to progress to the final match of the tournament, where they will face Italy.

The phrase was popularised by Baddiel and Frank Skinner’s 1996 hit song “Three Lions”, which they recorded with The Lightning Seeds.

Speaking to Today on Radio 4, Baddiel said: “I think really what it is telling us is that it has been difficult. It has been really difficult for a lot of people at the moment and I think the fact England have managed to do this, the relief of all that time is also the relief of the Covid experience and the fact we can have a bit of joy and a bit of celebration.”

Speaking about the final, which is being held this Sunday (11 July), he added: “It is important. No-one wants to lose a final but I would agree with you. People are saying to me, ‘Has it come home? Is it coming home?’ Obviously, that happens to me a lot.

“And a tiny part of me wants to say, ‘Well, it has already come home. It has already to some extent just by being in the final’.”

The final is the first major international tournament final that England has reached since 1966, when the nation famously took home the World Cup.