Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Eric André says Chet Hanks engaged in ‘dangerous’ behaviour on talk show

‘He’s not well,’ comedian said of Tom and Rita Hanks’s son

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 14 March 2023 22:31
Comments
Emily Ratajkowski spotted out with Eric Andre

Eric André claimed he and his show’s crew were “broken down” by guest star Chet Hanks.

The 39-year-old comic hosts The Eric André Show, an absurdist sketch programme that parodies late-night talk shows. The Adult Swim series features cameos from celebrities and celebrity impersonators, interspersed with chaotic man-on-the-street type segments.

Speaking with Rolling Stone about the show’s forthcoming sixth season – debuting on 4 June – and the celebrity guests fans can expect, André recalled the day he brought on Hanks, the son of Hollywood icons Tom and Rita Hanks.

“He broke our crew,” the comedian remembered of Hanks, referring to him as a “tough cookie”.

Andre said Hanks rode a motorcycle around, almost knocking “a bunch of grips and gaffers off their ladders. It was very dangerous”.

Recommended

“He tried to prank us back, but we edited [it out].”

Chet, Rita and Tom Hanks

(Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted Hanks’s representative for comment.

In addition to 32-year-old Hanks, Tom and Rita also share Colin, 45, Elizabeth, 40, and Truman, 27.

Hanks has struggled with substance abuse in the past, entering rehab several times and finally getting sober in 2018.

Recommended

During an interview in November 2022, he revealed his parents sent him to a wilderness programme for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.

Hanks generated citicism in 2021 for a number of outlandish statements, including saying that the world would experience a “white boy summer” that year.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in