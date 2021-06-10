Character actor Ernie Lively has died, aged 74.

The star, who was the father of Gossip Girl’s Blake Lively, had more than 100 credits to his name.

His death was confirmed by a representative, who said Lively died of cardiac complications on 2 June.

Lively’s career began with guest roles in hit US shows including The Waltons and The Dukes of Hazzard and also had appearances in Hill Street Blues, Murder, She Wrote, Seinfeld and The West Wing.

His film roles included Turner & Hooch, The Man in the Moon and Sylvester Stallone flop Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.

In 2005, he played his daughter’s father in teen film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, as well as its sequel in 2008.

Before becoming an actor, he served in Vietnam as part of the Marines.

He was also revered as an acting coach, and helped several stars with their careers, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and American Pie actor Alyson Hannigan, the late Brittany Murphy and ER actor Scott Grimes (Archie Morris).

Lively is survived by his wife of 41 years, Elaine, all five children, sister Judith and several grandchildren.