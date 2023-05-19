Escape to the Chateau stars break silence after Channel 4 cuts ties

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have broken their social media silence following reports that the pair had clashed with producers on set.

The popular programme follows the couple’s renovation of a 19th century chateau in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, France. Airing between 2016 and December 2022, the show ran for nine seasons.

On Friday, Channel 4 confirmed that it had cut ties with the stars after following an independent HR investigation. According to the report, Two Rivers Media – the production company behind the popular show – had raised concerns about the couple.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge, stars of ‘Escape to the Chateau’ (Chateau TV)

“Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future,” a Channel 4 spokeswoman said.

Two Rivers Media confirmed that it “will no longer work with Dick and Angel” but added that it “cannot comment further at the moment.”

However, the pair have now broken their social media silence, resuming Instagram posts as normal after Channel 4 revealed the end of their working relationship.

The account reshared two Instagram stories from fans who had purchased from The Chateau By Angel Strawbridge collection. Featuring interior pieces including cushions, bedding and lampshades, the collection is sold online through Next, Wayfair, Just Fabrics and Argos.

One user’s post featured a photograph of their new bedding, shared with a gif reading “Happy Friday.” Another similar post reshared to the popular account – which has 473K followers – added “I just LOVE the Angel Strawbridge collection!”, labelling themselves an “emerald fan.”

The Instagram account, which operates under the handle @escape_to_the_chateau, notes in the bio that it’s run by “us, Dick & Angel Strawbridge, and our lovely @the_chateau_tv team.” It’s not currently clear who was responsible for sharing the posts.

The last grid post shared on this account was on May 17, marking a video accompanied by news that the collection’s Spring Home favourites would be discounted by 15 percent until May 30, “ideal for making the most of the season.”

Failing to acknowledge the rumours surrounding their contact, the video depicted the pair’s children playing in the grounds of the chateau.

On Dick Strawbridge’s personal account (@strawbridge.dick), an Instagram story was shared depicting the former Lieutenant Colonel holding a copy of son James’ new cookbook, Salt and the Art of Seasoning.

A 2021 report published by The Times showed clips of Ms Strawbridge swearing at a producer. At the time, the couples’ representatives denied reports that they had bullied staff.

An engineer and former Lieutenant Colonel in the British Army, Mr Strawbridge has also appeared on other reality TV shows, including Scrapheap Challenge and Saturday Farm.

Ms Strawbridge also runs a hospitality business called The Vintage Patisserie.