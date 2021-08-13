Ethan Hawke reveals unlikely inspiration for Moon Knight character

Ethan Hawke apparently found an interesting source of inspiration for his role in the forthcoming Marvel series, Moon Knight.

In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actor revealed that he was basing his character on the notorious cult leader, David Koresh.

Meyers remarked that Hawke’s long-hair and glasses made him look like the infamous leader of the Branch Davidians, to which he replied: “I’ve based my character on David Koresh!”

He went on to joke: “I guess it’s working. You’re good, Seth. Or maybe I’m not out of character yet.”

Koresh was a cult leader who claimed to be a prophet and led the Branch Davidians sect. He was killed in 1993 during a police raid of his compound, after he was accused of stockpiling illegal weapons. 86 people died in the siege.

Hawke will star in Moon Knight alongside Oscar Isaac. The series set to air on Disney Plus in 2022 and will consist of six episodes.

(Getty)

Hawke also told Meyers that it was Isaac that landed him the role after meeting in a coffee shop.

“I was at a coffee shop and he came up to me and was like, ‘I really liked The Good Lord Bird. Want to be in the Moon Knight with me?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ So it happened the right way,” he said.