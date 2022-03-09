Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira denies reports of on-set feud: ‘A lot of it is untrue’

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira has said that a lot of the claims that there was tension during the filming of season two are “untrue”.

Ferreira – who plays high school student Kat Hernandez in the hit show – was reported to have feuded with series creator Sam Levinson over her character’s storylines.

The pair’s disagreement, according to the Daily Beast, resulted in Ferreira getting less time on screen in season two and walking off the set.

Speaking about the reports in a new interview with Insider, Ferreira said: “What’s interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see.

“I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue, and some of it’s kind of like mundane little things.”

She added: “I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because Euphoria has really impacted so many people.

“Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s OK because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I’ll take it. I’ll take the good and the bad.”

Ferreira’s fan-favourite character Kat became a body positivity icon in season one of Euphoria, with Kat writing erotic stories on Tumblr and becoming a camgirl. Many fans were upset that she seemed to have much less screen time in season two.

In the Daily Beast’s report, background actors on the series claimed there were toxic working conditions on the show, allegations that HBO has denied.

Euphoria seasons one and two are available to watch on NOW.