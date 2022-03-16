Succession star Brian Cox has recreated Sydney Sweeney’s infamous bathroom meltdown scene from Euphoria.

The HBO crossover skit was shown on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (14 March), and sees 75-year-old Cox don a gingham top like that worn by 24-year-old Sweeney’s character Cassie, tied in a knot at the bottom.

Cox – who is superimposed into the girls’ bathroom with Maddy (Alexa Demie), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), Lexi (Maude Apatow), and Rue (Zendaya) – announces: “I’m in love with Nate Jacobs and he’s in love with me… I have never, ever, ever been happier!”

He later says: “I am one crazy-ass b****.”

The original scene is from season two episode three of the teen drama, and relates to the love triangle between Cassie, her best friend Maddy and Maddy’s violent ex-boyfriend, Nate (Jacob Elordi).

Cox is best known for starring as the sweary media tycoon Logan Roy in Succession.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he also admitted that he regrets calling Johnny Depp “overrated” in his autobiography.

The actor made comments about Depp, as well as others in the industry, in his 2021 memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.

Sydney Sweeney in ‘Euphoria' (HBO)

“Personable though I’m sure he is, he is so overblown, so overrated,” he wrote of the former Fantastic Beasts star’s acting.

But on Monday, Cox said that, in hindsight, he was remorseful about his “harsh” words.

