Dominic Fike has opened up about his disastrous first audition for the debut season of Euphoria.

The actor joined the hit teen drama in season two as Elliot, who befriends Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Rue (Zendaya).

In a recent interview with GQ, Fike explained that he was invited to audition for the first season, and after making it through multiple rounds of callbacks, was given an opportunity for one last chemistry read with series regular Barbie Ferreira.

However, in an attempt at extreme method acting, he took magic mushrooms to help get into character. This proved to be a mistake.

“I started peaking right when me and Barbie were reading,” Fike said.

At the time, his state of mind made him think that series creator Sam Levinson was wearing a dress.

“I looked at him and I was like, ‘Are you wearing a dress right now?’ It was crazy. I started making fun of everybody in the room,” he recalled, laughing.

Zendaya and Dominic Fike in the ‘Euphoria' scene where Elliot sings to Rue (HBO)

Later, he said his agents called him, saying: “What the f**k.” Fike did not get the part.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fike revealed that at the time he “was heavily addicted to so many drugs”.

He added: “Trying to make a f***ing album in the midst of that much pressure, the drugs, my family being insane, and me being insane, was impossible.”