Euphoria’s Eric Dane opens up on full frontal nude scene

Euphoria star Eric Dane has opened up about his full-frontal nude scene in the latest episode of the show.

In the hit HBO drama about a group of high school students, Dane plays Cal Jacobs, a father hiding the fact that he is gay.

Jacobs finally reveals all to his family in an emotional monologue in a scene that also required Dane to urinate in the foyer of his home.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Dane revealed that a prosthetic was used to simulate nudity. Describing the difficulties of working with a prosthetic penis, Dane said: “You have got to really be careful with that thing and make sure you clamp it down before you tuck it away.”

Referring to Euphoria creator, Sam Levinson, he added: “Sam and the cast were super supportive.”

The actor, who is also known for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and The Last Ship also mentioned how much he loved the role: “The freedom I get with this character is unparalleled with any other job I’ve had.”

Dane also talked about the meaning of the scene: “From the start, whipping out his penis and peeing all over the vestibule of the house, the symbolism there is pretty strong. And then being confronted by his wife and telling her how lonely he is. That’s a funny way of conveying those feelings to somebody.”

Dane then discussed what he hoped for the future of his character: “I would like to say there’s resolution between him and Nate. I think that his biggest regret is that he failed miserably with his son.”

He concluded by saying he wanted Cal to become a good father: “I do think Cal’s going to get the opportunity to become a better parent. And I think that’s what Nate wants. He wants a father.”

The series also stars Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo.

Euphoria is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW.