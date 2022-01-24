Euphoria fans are all pining for one thing that wasn’t delivered in the third episode of season two: Fexi.

That’s the term we’ve coined for the romance that’s developing between Fez (Angus Cloud) and Lexi (Maude Apatow).

Many viewers of the show could hardly contain their excitement when a flirtation began to play out between the pair at the start of this season – so they were very disappointed when there was no progress in the characters’ relationship in episode three, out today (24 January).

“no fez and lexi scenes this episode but i know fez was thinking of her so it’s ok,” tweeted one distraught fan.

“WHY DID I WAIT A WEEK FOR NO FEZ AND LEXI?!?!?!?” posted another.

The third episode of the show did feature Rue (Zendaya) entering the dodgy business of dealing drugs, Lexi working on her alternative school play, Fez getting confronted by Cal (Eric Dane) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) driving herself crazy over her obsession with Nate (Jacob Elordi).

