HBO has unveiled the official trailer of its hit teen drama Euphoria’s second season, and fans are “speechless”.

The series, which stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer among others, aired its first season back in 2019, following up with two Christmas specials in 2020.

The storyline of the show focuses on California high school student and recovering addict Rue (Zendaya), as well as her high school peers. It has attracted both praise and criticism for its no-holds-barred depiction of sex and drug use among teenagers.

The new trailer, which was premiered on Monday (20 December), opens up with Rue attending a Narcotics Anonymous meeting. Later, she recalls her seismic first encounter with Jules (Schafer) before packing a bag and riding her bike out of town.

Euphoria season two’s official description reads: “Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction.”

Fans of the series are excited after watching the “intense” trailer, with one person writing: “I am speechless… this is going to be a f****** masterpiece.”

Another fan added: “Excited is an understatement.”

Many fans are especially praising Zendaya for her role in the series.

“Zendaya is an Emmy award winner for a reason, euphoria s2 is coming to prove that once again,” wrote one fan.

Another person added: “Not gonna cap watching the new trailer to #Euphoria had me crying at the end. @Zendaya really know how to activate my emotional side!”

Last year, Zendaya won the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the season one episode “Made You Look”.

Euphoria returns on 10 January 2022 on Sky Atlantic and NOW.