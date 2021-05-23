Eurovision organisers say Maneskin singer will take voluntary drug test following cocaine use denial

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), has released a statement addressing speculation about on-air drug use at Eurovision.

Italian band Maneskin were crowned champions during last night’s (22 May) ceremony, but issued a strong denial after viewers suggested lead singer Damiano David appeared to be sniffing cocaine during one part of the broadcast.

No drugs are seen in the clip, which shows David leaning over a table, an action which he claimed was the result of bandmate Thomas Raggi smashing a glass by his feet.

Speaking at a press conference after the ceremony, Maneskin strongly denied taking drugs, saying: “Thomas broke a glass... I don’t use drugs.”

On Instagram, the band wrote: “We really are AGAINST drugs and we never used cocaine. We are ready to get tested, ‘cause we have nothing to hide.”

In a statement released today (23 May), the European Broadcasting Union said: “We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night.

“The band have strongly refuted the allegations of drug use and the singer in question will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home. This was requested by them last night but could not be immediately organized by the EBU.”

The statement added that the band, Maneskin’s management and the head of delegation had all stated that “no drugs were present in the Green Room” and that David had been clearing up smashed glass in the video.

“The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on site check,” continued the statement. “We are still looking at footage carefully and will update with further information in due course.”

Måneskin were crowned champions on the night for their performance, while the UK finished last with a total of zero points.

