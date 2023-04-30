Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rylan has updated fans on his chaotic journey by train to arrive at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The popular music event is being held in Liverpool this year, after last year’s winners, Ukraine, were unable to host due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Since Britain finished second in the competition through Sam Ryder’s “Spaceman”,the country was selected to host in place of Ukraine.

Rylan, who is part of the offical Eurovision presenting team, was traveling up to Liverpool on Saturday (29 April) ahead of the semi-final next week, but found his jouney marred by rail issues.

Sharing his frustration on Twitter, Rylan wrote: “All trains suspended at EUSTON YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS. This is how I perish.”

The trains were facing delays related to the three-day Bank Holiday Weekend.

In a followup post, Rylan revealed: “A group of women have just screamed ‘RYLAN’ at the top of their voice on the concourse. Slowly dying.’

“I’ve befriended an elder who has just come back from Japan and is looking to get to Birmingham,” he continued. ‘Lovely man. This is real.”

‘His name was David and was such a gentleman. He’s now on his way to Birmingham.”

Rylan then shared a photograph of himself alongside some of the people he had met at the station.

”I’ve made friends that are also stranded x,” he wrote.

Eventually, he was able to make it onto a train, sharing a low-profile picture of himself sat in a seat aboard a train carriage.

“The train has been declared DECLASSIFIED. No drinks. No food. No seats,” he then wrote. “Nothing matters anymore. A lady has give me a pornstar martini. This could be the end. God speed x.”

National Rail has confirmed that there will be disruptions between 29 April and 1 May, due to upgrades being made between London Euston and Scotland.

Euston station will be remain closed on Sunday 30 April.