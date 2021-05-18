After a year away due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Eurovision Song Contest returns on Saturday (22 May) with 26 artists representing their countries in the grand final.

And now, for the first time, US audiences will be able to watch the contest, with Peacock getting the rights to both the 2021 and 2022 competitions. This includes the first semifinals on 18 May, the second semifinals on 20 May and the finals on 22 May.

As reported by Vulture, the streaming platform announced today (18 May) that all three nights of this year’s contest will be live and on-demand for later viewing.

As previously reported, the competition will still be a little different to what we’re used to, as organisers say they have a “determined yet realistic” plan for 2021.

Along with the City of Rotterdam and Dutch broadcasters, the EBU (Eurovision Broadcasting Union) has come up with a number of alternative scenarios that would allow the contest to take place.

“The Eurovision Song Contest will definitely make its welcome return this May despite the pandemic but, in the prevailing circumstances, it is regrettably impossible to hold the event in the way we are used to,” said Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest.

“We’re grateful for the renewed commitment and backing from the City of Rotterdam and the ongoing support of all the participating broadcasters. We very much hope to be able to gather in Rotterdam in May and will do all we can in the coming weeks to achieve this. With an ever-changing situation we are taking our time to ensure that we can host the Eurovision Song Contest in the best and safest way possible.”

The Eurovision semi-finals will be staged on Tuesday 18 and Thursday 20 May at the Ahoy Arena, while the Grand Final, featuring 26 songs, will take place on Saturday 22 May.

You can find all the acts competing here.