How does the Eurovision voting system work?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest is almost upon us.

A fixture of the British TV calendar, Eurovision is celebrated every spring with boozy house parties around the nation as friends and families gather to laugh at the preposterous costumes and crimes against hearing being cheerily enacted on the big stage.

With the show edging closer, you might want to brush up on the voting system, which was radically revised in 2016.

Each participating country has a professional jury whose job it is to rank its top 10 performances, awarding points of 12, 10, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two and one to its next favourites in descending order.

Top 10 Eurovision winners Show all 10 1 /10 Top 10 Eurovision winners Top 10 Eurovision winners 10. “Molitva” – Marija Šerifović (Serbia, 2007) Let’s get down to business. Making their debut at Eurovision, Serbia later romped home as champions with this high-drama ballad. In an era when extravagance had well and truly taken hold, the staging was notably bare. The orchestra, the belting, the key changes, and the five backing singers dressed as a cross between beauty queens and security guards all make this feel like the climax of a modern opera. Getty Top 10 Eurovision winners 9. “Hard Rock Hallelujah” – Lordi (Finland, 2006) Has Eurovision ever seen anything like it, before or since? Finland’s first win after 45 years of participating came at the hands of a heavy metal band dressed in monster costumes – but this ranking is not based on novelty alone. Behind the growled vocals and pyrotechnics, “Hard Rock Hallelujah” is a pretty great song – even for those who ordinarily can’t stand this kind of thing. The backing vocals on the chorus are a particular high. It also provided a welcome departure from the high-octane pop-fest that many believe Eurovision to be. Getty Top 10 Eurovision winners 8. “Hold Me Now” – Johnny Logan (Ireland, 1987) The jewel in the crown of Ireland’s seven wins is this corker from Logan, who returned looking every inch the matinee idol in his pristine white suit. It’s the kind of big power ballad that fist-clenching was made for, and his big build on “I will always love you” should win another prize for the most ambitious key change. Rex Top 10 Eurovision winners 7. “Fångad av en stormvind” – Carola (Sweden, 1991) One of Sweden’s most popular entries, Carola is winning from the moment she bounds on stage and lets out that first “Woah-oh-oh!”. Her voice is flawless, the key changes are great, and who doesn’t appreciate a wind machine? Another slice of Scandi pop perfection. AFP/Getty Top 10 Eurovision winners 6. “Making Your Mind Up” – Bucks Fizz (United Kingdom, 1981) A high energy pop song with colourful young performers and fun choreography – “Making Your Mind Up” is the stuff that Eurovision is made of. The famous moment when the boys ripped off the girls’ skirts only to reveal shorter skirts beneath them is one of the competition’s most famous moments. A number one hit record across Europe that year, the song remains as infectious today as ever. PA Top 10 Eurovision winners 5. “Ne partez pas sans moi” – Céline Dion (Switzerland, 1988) Celine Dion was just 20 years old when she came to international attention with this performance. The song itself is excellent – a French chanson worthy of Edith Piaf, with a slightly twee drum machine stepping up the beat for a bop of a chorus. This all took place before Celine was transformed into an ageless power ballad queen (see the pageant-esque hair and outfit), but it’s thrilling to hear how her vocals were sheer perfection even then. Oh, and the arm choreography was well on its way too. EPA Top 10 Eurovision winners 4. “Love Shine a Light” – Katrina and the Waves (United Kingdom, 1997) The beautiful fusion of hammond organ, tambourines, hand clapping and the quasi-spiritual lyrics themselves make this feel like a glorious hymn – and Katrina really takes it to church. One of the highest scorers in modern times, this was the last time the UK won the competition, and it came the day after Labour’s landslide 1997 election victory. What a time to be alive. PA Top 10 Eurovision winners 3. “Rise Like a Phoenix” – Conchita Wurst (Austria, 2014) Conchita’s performance had everything you could want in a Eurovision performance. Elegant and fierce all at once, “Rise Like a Phoenix” could match the finest Bond theme, and is easily one of the most timeless of all the winners. The big band adds to the glamour of it all, and brings the goosebumps on that dramatic orchestral rise towards the final chorus. It was a powerful moment for LGBT+ visibility, too; the song’s theme of triumph over adversity secured it as an anthem for life’s survivors. AFP/Getty Top 10 Eurovision winners 2. “Euphoria” – Loreen (Sweden, 2012) It’s hard to pick any other recent winner that comes as close to contemporary chart toppers as “Euphoria” – a dance hit that many contemporary pop stars would kill for. Written by Sweden’s Thomas G:son – who has produced more than 90 songs for Eurovision competitors across multiple countries – “Euphoria” is built on clever pop formulas. The chorus itself is anthemic perfection, but when Loreen tacks on: “We’re going up, up, up...” it strikes gold. The Kate Bush-esque performance was an added bonus. Getty Top 10 Eurovision winners 1. “Waterloo” – ABBA (Sweden, 1974) ABBA burst onto the stage at the 1974 competition, kickstarting Sweden’s international reputation as masters of pop. Early adopters of the kind of kitsch which would come to typify the show, ABBA used their platform to offer a taste of the cultural phenomenon they would go on to become. From the opening piano build to the switch between a minor bridge and major chorus, to the catchy hooks littered throughout, “Waterloo” is a masterclass in how to write a hit, and the song rightly went on to become one of the best-selling singles of all time. ABBA continue to influence Eurovision contestants to this day, and while you may have another favourite, “Waterloo” is a song on which most people can agree is a solid gold classic. We promise to love you forever more. AFP/Getty

These scores will be revealed during the final by each nation’s spokespeople as usual, at which point a second round of votes from members of the public watching live at home will be cast.

These in turn will establish a parallel top 10 on the same basis.

The two sets of scores will then be added together to give a final set of results from that country.

Finally, these are added to the overall league table, meaning the final winner will not be revealed until the very end of the show when all 43 competing countries have submitted their scores, ensuring the tension remains high until the very last moment.

The maximum score a performer could therefore receive, if all 42 judging countries were to award them a 12 from both professional and public votes, would be 1008.

Those keen to rake over the ashes afterwards in pursuit of the answer to where it all went wrong will be able to examine an extensive breakdown of the results on the contest’s official website Eurovision.tv.

The revisions brought in in 2016 mean the spectacle of a country awarding ”nil points” to a rival – Eurovision’s signature diss – has been eradicated, a soothing thought for patriotic British viewers already bracing themselves for disappointment.