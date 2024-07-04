Eva Longoria gives fans hopeful update on Desperate Housewives reboot series

Support truly

Eva Longoria has said she’s fully on board with filming a Desperate Housewives reboot series.

The crime drama starring Longoria, 49, Teri Hatchett, Marcia Cross, Felicity Huffman, Dana Delany and Nicollette Sheridan, premiered in 2004 and had an eight-season run consisting of 180 episodes before it was cancelled in 2012.

Longoria, who received a Golden Globe nomination and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for her performance as Gabrielle Solis, said she would be the first cast member to sign up for another series of the crime drama set on Wisteria Lane.

Speaking on Loose Women, to promote her new series Land of Women Longoria said: “Everybody asks me a hundred times a day if we’re going to do a reboot and I’d be the first one to sign up!”

She continued: “I’d be on Wisteria Lane right now waiting for the crew because I loved my time on that show, I loved all the women. And I miss Gaby, I miss being in her skin.”

“I talk to a lot of the girls a lot of the time,” The Young and the Restless star added of her relationship with her former co-stars. “They were such a big part of my life… I will always be so grateful to those women who took me under their wing and showed me the way.”

Reflecting on the series and her more intimate scenes as Gaby, Longoria revealed the show had no “intimacy coordinators” on set while filming.

open image in gallery Poly Bergen, Teri Hatcher, Eva Longoria, Pat Crawford Brown, Kathryn Joosten and Marcia Cross in ‘Desperate Housewives’ ( ABC )

She said: “It’s funny because my naivety was a good thing back then because I was like ‘yeah ok’ and we were on Network Television which is very different from streaming so we weren’t that risky… but I’m so happy that there are intimacy coordinators now!”

While plans for a Desperate Housewives reboot remain unconfirmed, Longoria told fans to watch her new series Land of Women, which follows her upper class New Yorker character Gala as she flees the city for Northern Spain to escape criminals who her husband owes money to.

“The character is different, but it’s in the same tone [as Desperate Housewives],” she said.“It’s a drama with a bunch of comedy. It was really fun.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Land of Women will mark Longoria’s first TV acting role in over a decade. The star revealed she had taken the role partially because filming was based in Spain. “I wanted to act in Spanish for the first time,” she said. “But I think doing comedy in a different language has a totally different rhythm.

open image in gallery ‘Desperate Housewive’ premiered in 2004 and had an eight-season run consisting of 180 episodes before it was cancelled in 2012 ( Danny Feld/Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock )

“You don’t get a lot of series like this [with Latino representation] for women about women,” she continued. “We are the main characters instead of being the wife of the main characters.”

Last year, Longoria attended an Academy Women’s Luncheon where Barbie actress America Ferrera used her platform to address the ongoing industry issue of Latino representation in film.

“According to the numbers, the dominant narrative our industry puts into the world is that Latinos either don’t exist or they are poor, immigrant criminals,” the Emmy winner said. “We must be resolute in our commitment to caring for all of us, to demanding opportunity, access, equal pay, investment and possibility for every woman.”