Evanna Lynch has said she “strongly disagrees” with the media narrative of a rift between JK Rowling and the Harry Potter cast.

The actor, who played Luna Lovegood in the franchise, said everyone on set held “strong beliefs” but insisted the writer had not been given the “cold shoulder” by the film’s production over the recent Harry Potter reunion special.

The British author’s name does not appear on any of the promotional material for Return to Hogwarts and she does not make an in-person appearance. Rowling can, however, be seen in a video clip – filmed in 2019 – discussing the process of casting the famous boy wizard.

Rowling has become a controversial figure since the films’ release over her comments on gender identity, attracting criticism from many, including Emma Watson (who played the role of Hermione Granger) and Daniel Radcliffe (who was cast as Harry Potter).

Speaking to GB News on Tuesday (11 January) , Lynch said: “I’ve talked to all the cast, they all have great respect for her even if they don’t agree with her beliefs. I really strongly disagree with the narrative that there’s a rift.”

She stated that reconciling opposing views had involved “a very difficult conversation” between Rowling and cast members but that she hoped there would eventually be “healing” among the parties.

There was speculation JK Rowling’s absence from the Harry Potter reunion special was due to her controversial opinions on gender-identity (Warner Bros)

“I think there’s things we don’t all agree with and don’t understand,” the 30-year-old actor said, adding, “[Rowling] has her beliefs and she’s doing her thing.”

Prior to its release, there was some speculation that the author has been distanced from the reunion due to her views on gender, with tabloid reports claiming that she had been “snubbed” by the show’s producers.

Addressing the alleged snub and Rowling’s absence from Return to Hogwarts, Lynch told GB News: “I reject the narrative that there’s been a cold shoulder.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I think she’s busy writing books, I don’t think that was about the conversations that have been had about more controversial issues,” she continued, adding, “I think she was busy and never on the sets very often. She’s still a big part of it.”

Return to Hogwarts was released on 1 January this year.

In her four-star review for The Independent, Roisin O’Connor wrote that the reunion special is “filled with magical moments”. You can read the full review here.