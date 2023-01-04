Everything we know about Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Masked Singer is back on our screens for its fourth season.

Debuting on New Year’s Day, the ITV show welcomed a new batch of 13 incognito celebrities to compete in the singing competition.

This year, Jacket Potato will be among the slew of contestants who will perform for a star-studded judges panel, consisting of singer Rita Ora, comedian Mo Gilligan, former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall and BBC host Jonathan Ross.

Jacket Potato is yet to perform on The Masked Singer stage and will go up against the likes of Ghost, Jellyfish, Phoenix, and duo Cat and Mouse among others.

This season’s first elimination was Ghost, who was unveiled as former football star Chris Kamara.

Who is Jacket Potato?

Jacket Potato’s shiny appearance consists of a silver jacket and pants, a shirt that looks like baked beans, cardboard container shoes, and yellow gloves.

The contestant’s mask is a giant potato with a split in the middle with cheese or maybe butter inside. They also wear sunglasses.

There’s not plenty of information about the contestant yet, but they’re a food-based character.

So far, there’s just one vocal clue about Jacket Potato which reads: “Their vocals are sure to get you creamed – it’s jacket potato!”

Many fans have speculated that Jacket Potato could either be a celebrity chef like Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver or one of the actors from The Dinner Ladies, such as Maxine Peake or Kym Marsh.

A lot of fans are also guessing that British singer Brian Harvey is Jacket Potato.

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.