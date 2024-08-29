Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Dealing with TV show cancellations is something every viewer has had to deal with at some stage. Every now and then, though, a cancellation comes around that flummoxes the world.

One such decision was the axing of supernatural US show Evil, a Paramount+ series that received near-unanimous praise, caused a buzz in the TV world – and even topped the best TV shows of the year rankings.

The series, which premiered in 2019, follows psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) who reluctantly works with priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter) to investigate and find logical explanations for every supernatural occurrence within the Church. It has now drawn to a premature close with its fourth season.

News of the show’s cancellation was met with derision from cast members as well as the show’s cult fanbase. One such fan is none other than author Stephen King, who said of the show in a PBS interview: “There’s a show called Evil on Paramount+ that I like. It’s great. It’s funny and it’s witty and it’s very, very sharp.”

One week after the final episode was broadcast, the show’s star Herbers shared this interview clip on X/Twitter, reigniting calls to save the show. She wrote: “OK, can we do the pick up now? Thank you, Stephen King.”

King quoted Herbers’ tweet, writing: “Smart, thought-provoking, occasionally VERY scary. Plus, the chemistry between the three evil-hunters is strong and… to quote Kamala [Harris]… joyful.”

open image in gallery Stephen King praises cancelled TV show ‘Evil’ ( X/Twitter )

The show’s co-creator Robert King – who has no relation to the author – said that the Shining and Misery author’s comments on the show were “such an honour”.

Addressing why the show was cancelled, Robert King told Deadline: “If we’re a victim of anything, it’s timing. Obviously, since the strike, but also the Wall Street reevaluation of the business, there’s been a change in attitude on things.

“And obviously, as you probably know, with Paramount+ there is some reevaluation of what they’re doing and the decision was made to end the show. And I think the popularity of the show didn’t really hit until after some of those decisions were made.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Despite cancelling the show, Paramount’s official social media account said in response to Stephen King’s praise for the show: “You’re making us blush.”

open image in gallery Katja Herbers in ‘Evil’ ( Paramount )

This irked fans, one of which stated: “I feel like you’re not allowed to both cancel it and blush.” Another added: “Less blushing, more renewing.”

Evil also starred Michael Emerson, known by many as Benjamin Linus in Lost, which has just been added to Netflix ahead of its 20th anniversary.