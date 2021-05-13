Ewan McGregor has teased the appearance of a “special” actor in the forthcoming Star Wars spin-off Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In the series, which is currently filming, McGregor will reprise the role of the Jedi Master from George Lucas’s prequel trilogy.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Trainspotting star said that he had been filming recently on 4 May, the day celebrated by fans of the franchise as “Star Wars Day”.

“I got to play a very special scene on 4 May, with someone very special in my life and that’s all I can tell you about it,” teased McGregor. “But it was great fun.”

Asked by the talk show host whether the scene featured someone that he had appeared on-camera with before (hinting at Anakin Skywalker star Hayden Christensen, who is confirmed to have a role in the show), McGregor replied: “No... I don’t think so.”

“Is this special person related to you in some way?” asked Kimmel.

“No, not necessarily,” responded McGregor.

He went on to speak enthusiastically about the series, remarking: “The costume’s slightly different than you might expect, but to go back into the role, shall we say, is great. It’s all still there, it feels good. We have great scripts and great people to work with.”

McGregor can next be seen playing fashion designer Halston in the Netflix miniseries Halston, released on the streaming service on 14 May.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to arrive on Disney Plus in 2022.