‘Always an eye-opener’: Ewan McGregor says he receives ‘a lot of’ homoerotic fan art thanks to Obi-Wan Kenobi

Actor recently reprised his Star Wars role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the new spin-off

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 16 June 2022 08:54
Comments
Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer

Ewan McGregor has revealed that he receives “a lot of” homoerotic fan art thanks to his role in the Star Wars franchise.

McGregor has played Obi-Wan Kenobi in numerous Star Wars films, and recently reprised his role for the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on Disney Plus.

Read The Independent’s four-star review of Obi-Wan Kenobi here.

Speaking in a new interview with GQ, McGregor said: “There’s a lot of homoerotic Obi-Wan/Hayden fan art that gets sent to me now and again… It’s always a bit of an eye-opener.

“You open the envelope, you think you’re going to have to sign something, and you’re like, ‘F***ing hell!’”

Recommended

Ewan McGregor in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi'

(Disney)

Earlier this month, McGregor condemned the racist abuse received by his Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses Ingram, telling fans: “Don’t choose to be a racist.”

He said the racist DMs he had heard about “broke my heart” and “sickened me to my stomach”.

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the events of the film Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker.

The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Anakin Skywalker.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in