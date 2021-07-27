The Exorcist star Linda Blair says she hasn’t been approached to appear in $400m reboot

Linda Blair has revealed she has not been approached to star in the $400m reboot of The Exorcist.

On Monday (26 July), it was reported that Universal Pictures are reviving the seminal 1973 horror film for a new trilogy of movies. Ellen Burstyn, who played the terrified mother of a little girl possessed by the devil in the original film, is set to reprise her role.

Blair, who played the possessed girl in question, is not expected to appear in the film, however. The actor, who was nominated for an Oscar in 1974 for her performance, revealed on Twitter that she had not been contacted by the film’s producers.

“To all my fans asking about my involvement in the new Exorcist reboot, as of now there has not been any discussions about me participating or reprising my role,” she wrote.

Blair did give her blessing to the project, though.

“I wish all those involved the best and I appreciate the loyalty and passion the fans have for The Exorcist and my character,” she added.

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr will reportedly also appear in the new trilogy as a concerned father whose own daughter is possessed. According to The New York Times, Universal have paid around $400m (£290m) to revive the property.

The trilogy is to be directed by David Gordon Green, who is currently reviving the Halloween franchise with original star Jamie Lee Curtis. The new Exorcist trilogy will apparently begin filming in 2022, once Green has completed work on Halloween Kills, the final instalment of the new run of Halloween movies.