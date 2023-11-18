‘Extreme Weight Loss’ star found dead in Chipotle parking lot

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Extreme Weight Loss star Brandi Mallory has died at the age of 40 in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

An Atlanta Police Department report, obtained by People, said that Mallory, a makeup artist, died after a stop at Chipotle restaurant on the evening of 8 November.

Although she left the restaurant with food and went back to her car — she never got out of her car, the outlet said.

The owner of a nearby deli informed authorities that he thought a woman was sleeping inside of a car on 9 November, and he grew worried when she was still there hours later. He then called 911, noting that the woman “did not look alert, conscious or breathing.”

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Mallory’s death to the outlet after being discovered in her car. The incident is under investigation, police told People.

According to Mallory’s obituary, she was cast in the show’s fourth season in 2014, during which she dropped 151 pounds.

Many have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the reality TV star.

Kim Williams Maxile, a former contestant on the show, wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram: “You will be missed. I’ll never forget while I was at boot camp for season 5 we watched your season and it inspired us to keep going.”

She said, when they met in person, “it was like we’ve known each other our whole life! Girl, I enjoyed our weekend and we just stayed up for 3 days talking about everything. We laughed we cried, we created a project together and I knew we’d be sisters for life.”

Ms Maxile continued, “You truly made an impact on this world with your zest and your passion for body positivity. I’m blessed to have gotten to experienced you in this world. Love you so much sis.”

Christy T Jones, Mallory’s client, also took to Instagram: “When I became your client in 2020, it felt like we knew each other a lifetime and I gained a sister.”

She added, “I will always cherish the conversations we had about relationships, growing in Christ, and being confident in my own skin. It’s hard processing that you are no longer here with us in the flesh, but I know your spirit is with us and the Lord has welcomed you in heaven. I love you, sis.”