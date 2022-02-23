The trailer for Paramount+’s live-action Fairly OddParents revival has arrived – and fans of the original cartoon are not impressed.

Premiering on Thursday 31 March and picking up “years after the original ended”, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder introduces Caleb Pierce as a grown-up Timmy Turner, Audrey Grace Marshall as his cousin Viv and Tyler Wladis as her new step-brother Roy Raskin.

“I want you to meet the two best things that’ve ever happened to me,” says Timmy in the trailer.

According to Paramount+, the siblings must “navigate life in Dimmsdale with the help of their fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo” – who appear in cartoon form.

Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris reprise their voice roles as Wanda and Cosmo.

Viewers were left baffled by the trailer.

“No one wants this. Think about the children,” tweeted one commenter.

“Please stop this before it airs,” added another.

The original Fairly OddParents show ran for 10 seasons on Nickelodeon between 2001 and 2017, and followed the adventures of 10-year-old Timmy and his eccentric fairy godparents.

The series spawned a trilogy of live-action TV movies, all starring Drake & Josh star Drake Bell as a twentysomething Timmy.