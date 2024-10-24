Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Gladiators star, Bernadette Hunt better known as Falcon, left a huge sum of money to her family in her will after dying from cancer in 2023, aged 59.

Hunt took on the persona of Falcon in the hit 1990s ITV series, which was recently revamped by the BBC, first appearing on the programme in season two in 1993, and was a regular cast member until her departure in 1999.

Hunt battled cancer for several years before her death, with her passing being confirmed by her sister’s partner, Rick Jango, in a Facebook post, paying tribute to the star.

It has now been revealed that her son Adam and daughter Angel received £300,000 in her will.

Left to her estate was £444,000, which was reduced to £293,000 after debts and costs were removed, according to probate documents seen by The Sun.

Falcon was a major feature of Gladiators during her time on the show, alongside the likes of Jet, Lightning, Amazon, Saracen, Rhino, Cobra and Wolf.

Hunt quickly became a fan favourite after specialising in events such as “Joust”, “Powerball” and “Tilt” and making her entrance to the Queen song “Breakthru”.

After leaving the show in 1999, Hunt became a personal trainer in her hometown of Basingstoke and reportedly turned down the opportunity to return as Falcon when Sky rebooted Gladiators in 2008.

She also became a fundraiser for charities such as Help the Aged and Children with Leukaemia.

'Gladiators' : Warrior, Raider, Hunter, Saracen, Trojan. Middle Left to Right - Falcon. Rhino Cobra, Nightshade, Wolf, Panther, Amazon, Vogue, Lightning, Jet Zodiac. ( Rex Features )

In his tribute, Jango wrote: “It is with great sadness that I have to tell you of my partner’s younger sister, Bernadette Hunt.

“Most people will remember her as ‘Falcon’ from the hit TV Show Gladiators.

“I had the privilege to be in her company a few times and I have to say she was one of the most loveliest people I have ever met.”

“She never had a bad word to say about anyone, indeed she was always known as the nicest ‘Gladiator’, always stopping to speak and sign autographs for anyone.

“She had been battling cancer for a number of years until sadly she lost her fight. RIP Bernie.”

In response to the post, fans shared their condolences as well as memories of Hunt in the local Basingstoke community.

“Sorry to hear Bernie’s passed on, was always lovely when I saw her at the gym,” reads one comment.

Another person shared her sadness about the news and added: “Bernie was just the loveliest person. So warm and friendly.”

A third offered: “Always took the time to stop and chat in the gym. She got the whole family tickets for Gladiators too.”