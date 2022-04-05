Disney Plus has restored a heavily criticised edit in Falcon and the Winter Soldier to its original version.

Last week, Marvel fans noticed that at least two scenes in the superhero series – which was originally released in March last year and stars Sebastian Stan – had been altered, seemingly to reduce the violence depicted on-screen.

One of the changes that was spotted by Reddit users, however, resulted in a goofy editing error.

In the action-heavy episode three – titled “Power Broker” – Bucky (played by Stan) originally throws a pipe through a woman’s shoulder to pin her to the wall.

The edited version of the same scene shows the pipe narrowly missing the woman, who pushes herself back in what now looks to be an extremely melodramatic fashion.

Addressing the edited version of the scene, a source at Disney Plus told Vulture that the scene was changed in error, and that the wrong version of the episode was uploaded as a result of “human error”.

Many fans had criticised the edit, and took to the comments section on a YouTube video of the edit to express frustration at the change.

“Completely ridiculous and inexcusable. Set the appropriate rating for the content and be done with it,” wrote one person.

(Marvel/Disney)

Another added: “Makes no sense that they would intentionally release these bloodless edits while at the same time the new Moon Knight is quite bloody.”

Moon Knight – which stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke – is the latest Marvel series to debut on Disney Plus.

“Are they gonna censor all the blood and violence in Daredevil too?” asked one confused viewer.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier drew mixed reviews, but it failed to live up to the acclaim of Marvel’s first Disney Plus show WandaVision.