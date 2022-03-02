Farrah Forke, the actor best known for her role in NBC’s Wings, has died from cancer aged 54.

The TV starpassed away at her Texas home on 25 February, a family friend confirmed to Variety.

In addition to her two-season role as pilot Alex Lambert on Wings from 1992 to 1994, Forke starred in numerous TV shows and films.

She had a recurring role as an attorney on the second season (1994-1995) of ABC’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Forke also appeared on the 1995 CBS sitcom Dweebs and played a faculty member on NBC’s Mr Rhodes, which had a short run of 19 episodes between 1996 and 1997.

Her other TV credits include Ned and Stacey and Party of Five, along with movie appearances in Disclosure and Heat.

The Texas native was born on 12 January 1968 and later moved to New York to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute. Her first acting credit was in 1991’s Brain Twister.

Forke also had experience voice acting, and she provided the voice for the superhero Big Barda on the series Batman Beyond and Justice League Unlimited.

She eventually stepped away from acting in order to raise her twins Chuck and Wit Forke.

Forke is survived by her mother, stepfather, two sons, and three sisters.