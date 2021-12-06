Fear the Walking Dead fans stunned after demands for a character return come true
‘I think the fans made a significant impact on my being able to come back,’ actor said
Fear the Walking Dead fans are celebrating after the reveal that a former character will return to the show.
The news came after it was confirmed that the Walking Dead spin-off has been renewed for an eighth season.
On Talking Dead, which was broadcast after the finale of second spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond on Sunday (7 December), it was revealed that Kim Dickens would return as Madison Clark.
Madison was an original character who featured at the very start of Fear the Walking Dead up until season four, when her character was seemingly killed off screen.
It turns out that plans to bring her back in the second half of FTWD season seven have been afoot for more than a year.
“I’ve had the secret I think probably since this whole year,” Dickens said. “They gave me the pitch and I was more excited than I even imagined I would be.”
“It’s going to be fun to go back and work with all the new characters and find out what’s happened,” she added, before referencing the rivalry between Madison’s daughter, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Cary), and fellow original character Victor Strand (Colman Domingo): “I’m a little nervous about that war between two of my favourites.”
Dickens also acknowledged that it was fan demand to bring her character back that undoubtedly led to producers’ decision.
“I just want those fans to know it’s really meant the world to me and I think it probably made a significant impact on my being able to come back,” she said. “It really just warmed my heart that they had such passion for the show and for the character. I just want to say thank you.”
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
The show’s chief content officer, Scott Gimple, told Insider: “This is something that took a long time, but it’s wonderful that it came together.”
Fear the Walking Dead concludes its seventh season in April 2022.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies