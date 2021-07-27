Fergie says she was stunned by portrayal of her character in The Crown

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has claimed that producers of The Crown turned down her help when she offered to share her personal insights in order to help make her character’s portrayal more accurate.

During an interview for the September issue of Town & Country magazine, the 61-year-old royal, known popularly as Fergie, admitted she was stunned by the portrayal of her character in The Crown.

“Hello? Where is Fergie?” she joked, referring to the fact that her character is barely featured.

The Duchess revealed that she wrote to the show’s executive producer Andy Harries. “I said to him, ‘Why can’t I help my character?’”

In Season four of The Crown, Fergie (played by Jessica Aquilina) appears briefly as she begins dating Prince Andrew and steps into royal life.

Speaking to US Weekly earlier this year, Fergie said that she “thought it (her scene) was filmed beautifully. The cinematography was excellent [in the show].”

She also said she has not read her father Ronald Ferguson’s tell-all memoir and “felt that it would have been better that he hadn’t written it”.

Series five of The Crown is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2022.