Who is Firework on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has only just begun and viewers already think they’ve guessed who Firework is.

The hit ITV reality series – which sees stars dress up in wacky costumes and perform cover songs to a panel of judges who attempt to decipher their identities using clues – returned to screens last weekend.

Two contestants – Heather Small, Gloria Hunniford and Will Young – have already been unmasked and sent home after they were voted off.

Their departures leave only nine contestants in the running: Mushroom, Bagpipes, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Firework, Poodle and Robobunny.

Who is Firework?

In the first episode, Firework lit up the stage with their rendition of “Domino” by Jessie J.

In their VT, they said: “I’ve always been a pocket rocket, a total bundle of energy, but that’s just my style. Maybe that’s because fireworks are designed to make people smile.”

In the video, a wooden human model and a dog figurine were shown on the shelf.

Firework added that normally “you find us in the sky, but this one also lit things up in another fashion”.

“I light up the street with a different kind of flash,” they said in a final clue.

(ITV/Vincent Dolman/Shutterstock)

Guesses from the judging panel included Spice Girls’ Mel C, Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, model Jodie Kidd and Michelle Keegan.

Viewers at home, however, weren’t convinced, with many deducing their guesses from the performance instead.

Many people suggested that Firework is Pixie Lott because of the persona’s voice.

In 2010, Lott also launched her own clothing line with Lipsy London and has become the face of numerous brands including Baby G Watches, which could explain the numerous references to fashion in the VT.

In the third episode, Firework danced to “Fame” by Irene Cara. The biggest clues were that they have jumped from sport to sport, from swimming to running to gymnastics.

They said they won a gold medal once and have taken part in “games”.

Ross guessed singer Anne-Marie, Ora guessed Dannii Minogue, McCall guessed TV personality Kate Lawler and Gilligan guessed Keegan again.

A few Twitter users guessed it could be hockey player Sam Quek, others thought it might be gymnast Beth Tweddle.

According to Betfair, Keegan is the most likely to be revealed to be Firework. You can see the odds below.

Firework odds:

Michelle Keegan (6/5)

Mel C (11/4)

Pixie Lott (6/1)

Melanie Sykes (8/1)

Molly-Mae Hague (12/1)

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.