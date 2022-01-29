Who is Firework on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has only just begun and viewers already think they’ve guessed who Firework is.

The hit ITV reality series – which sees stars dress up in wacky costumes and perform cover songs to a panel of judges who attempt to decipher their identities using clues – returned to screens last weekend.

Five contestants have already been unmasked and sent home after they were voted off.

Their departures leave only eight contestants in the running: Mushroom, Bagpipes, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Firework, and Robobunny.

Who is Firework?

In the first episode, Firework lit up the stage with their rendition of “Domino” by Jessie J.

In their VT, they said: “I’ve always been a pocket rocket, a total bundle of energy, but that’s just my style. Maybe that’s because fireworks are designed to make people smile.”

In the video, a wooden human model and a dog figurine were shown on the shelf.

Firework added that normally “you find us in the sky, but this one also lit things up in another fashion”.

“I light up the street with a different kind of flash,” they said in a final clue.

Guesses from the judging panel included Spice Girls’ Mel C, Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, model Jodie Kidd and Michelle Keegan.

Viewers at home, however, weren’t convinced, with many deducing their guesses from the performance instead.

Many people suggested that Firework is Pixie Lott because of the persona’s voice.

In 2010, Lott also launched her own clothing line with Lipsy London and has become the face of numerous brands including Baby G Watches, which could explain the numerous references to fashion in the VT.

In the third episode, Firework danced to “Fame” by Irene Cara. The biggest clues were that they have jumped from sport to sport, from swimming to running to gymnastics.

Michelle Keegan is the most likely to be revealed as Firework, according to Betfair (Getty Images)

They said they won a gold medal once and have taken part in “games”.

Ross guessed singer Anne-Marie, Ora guessed Dannii Minogue, McCall guessed TV personality Kate Lawler and Gilligan guessed Keegan again.

A few Twitter users guessed it could be hockey player Sam Quek, while others thought it might be gymnast Beth Tweddle.

Episode five in week three saw Firework perform to “Kids” by Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue.

The character also offered new clues in their VT. At one point, they were seen walking past a square block stamped with the letters “ALBTRE”, which many viewers have taken to be a reference to Albert Square (the fictional location in EastEnders).

EastEnders' Stacey Branning (Lacey Turner) has been at the centre of a storyline on postpartum psychosis (BBC)

Some fans suggested that the person behind Firework could be EastEnders star Lacey Turner who plays Stacey on the BBC soap.

In one VT, Firework was also seen hanging socks on a washing line, all of which featured fox patterns. In February last year, Turner gave birth to her second child named Trilby Fox Kay.

Firework also said they have been “known to rhyme”, which some of the judges interpreted as a reference to a rapping career. Other viewers, however, thought it could be alluding to the fact that Lacey’s name rhymes with her EastEnders character, Stacey.

On 29 January, Firework said that getting “inside” people’s heads is “the same thing I do in my job”, while hinting that they may work as an actor in period dramas. This led guest judge Olly Alexander to wonder if Firework was Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan.

However, another clue featured the name McIntyre, which is the surname of the character played by Michelle Keegan in Coronation Street.

According to Betfair, Keegan remains the most likely to be revealed to be Firework. You can see the odds below.

Firework odds:

Michelle Keegan (6/5)

Lady Leshurr (2/1)

Kym Marsh (8/1)

Mel C (14/1)

Dani Dyer (16/1)

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.