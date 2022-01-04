Who is Firework on The Masked Singer? Latest clues and hints
Firework performed on the first episode as the ITV show’s return
The Masked Singer has only just begun and viewers already think they’ve guessed who Firework is.
The hit ITV reality series – which sees stars dress up in wacky costumes and perform cover songs to a panel of judges who attempt to decipher their identities using clues – returned to screens last weekend.
Two contestants have already been unmasked and sent home after they were voted off.
On Saturday (1 January), Chandelier was revealed to be M People singer Heather Small. The following night, broadcaster and presenter Gloria Hunniford was unveiled to be the star hiding behind Snow Leopard.
Their departures leave only 10 contestants in the running: Mushroom, Bagpipes, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Firework, Poodle and Robobunny.
Who is Firework?
Firework performed during Saturday’s episode (1 January), lighting up the stage with their rendition of “Domino” by Jessie J.
In their VT, they said: “I’ve always been a pocket rocket, a total bundle of energy, but that’s just my style. Maybe that’s because fireworks are designed to make people smile.”
In the video, a wooden human model and a dog figurine were shown on the shelf.
Firework added that normally “you find us in the sky, but this one also lit things up in another fashion”.
“I light up the street with a different kind of flash,” they said in a final clue.
Guesses from the judging panel included Spice Girls’ Mel C, Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, model Jodie Kidd and Michelle Keegan.
Viewers at home, however, weren’t convinced, with many deducing their guesses from the performance instead.
Many people suggested that Firework is Pixie Lott because of the persona’s voice.
In 2010, Lott also launched her own clothing line with Lipsy London and has become the face of numerous brands including Baby G Watches, which could explain the numerous references to fashion in the VT.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies