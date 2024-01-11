Channel 4 removes latest First Dates series from website due to ‘editorial reasons’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

First Dates viewers have been left bewildered after the latest series was pulled from Channel 4’s schedules and streaming service.

First airing in 2013, Channel 4’s dating show follows members of the public as they meet for the first time in the First Dates restaurant, under the watchful eye of maître d’ Fred Sirieix.

The show returned for its 21st series on 2 January, with the first episode at the new First Dates restaurant location in Bath.

The description of the episode reads: “On its 10th anniversary, #FirstDates returns for a new series! This time we’re in Bath, with no-nonsense Mercedes meeting gamer Greg – and fifty-three-year-old jetsetter Georgina pairing up with part-time DJ Steve.”

The second episode was due to air on Tuesday (9 January), but fans realised ahead of broadcast that it had been replaced on the schedules by a repeat of a series nine episode. The first episode has also been removed from Channel 4’s streaming service.

While Channel 4 is yet to comment on the decision to remove the show, TV Zone reports that the show was pulled due to “editorial reasons”.

Episode two is now scheduled to air this coming Tuesday (16 January), although it is reported that “no timescale has been given for when previous episodes will be reuploaded online”.

The Independent has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

‘First Dates’ has found a new home in Bath for its new series (Channel 4)

During the first episode, which has since been removed from streaming, banker Greg and OnlyFans model Mercedes went on their first date.

The date got off a little awkwardly, The Sun reported, when Mercedes asked Greg when he last had sex. He told her the line of questioning was “a bit much”, only for her to go on and ask if he would “ever do porn”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Mercedes then told Greg that his answer would depend on the size of his penis, saying: “There’s small penis stuff out there, you’d be surprised how many people want their small penis humiliated.”

Mercedes explained that she had started sharing pictures online after graduating from university, saying: “I got a first in everything and then you step into the real world and it’s like you can’t get a job, so I was like maybe I should just try something to like earn a little money on the side. I do OnlyFans.”

Greg told Mercedes that he believed “sex work is real work”, and the pair said they wanted to see each other again.

First Dates continues Tuesday 16 January at 10pm on Channel 4.