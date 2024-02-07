For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The cast of Apple TV+ drama Foundation have been “sent home” due to an unforeseen season three production delay.

Cast and crew working on the next season of the science-fiction series, an adaptation of author Isaac Asmiov’s trilogy, had gathered in Prague to prepare for the filming of new episodes.

It has been reported, though, that an issue surrounding budgets has led to the delay, which is the second time filming has been halted after the Hollywood strikes in 2023.

Deadline reports that filming was scheduled to start this month, and that cast and crew, including actors Lee Pace and Jared Harris. “were told to return home while production issues are sorted out”. It’s been suggested that production budgets need to be lowered before the series resumes production.

The outlet is now reporting that production has been postponed indefinitely.

Other actors who were believed to have been in Prague, ready to film, included Lou Llobel, Laura Birn, Ben Daniels, Dimitri Leonidas and new season three cast addition Alexander Siddig.

The Independent has contacted Apple TV+ for comment.

Lee Pace in ‘Foundation’ (Apple TV+)

Foundation has quietly become one of Apple TV+’s most successful shows. The first season received a lukewarm response from critics, but generated a cult fanbase, with season two receiving more general accaim. It is regularly in the streaming service’s top five most-watched titles.

The series is an expansive sci-fi saga spanning a thousand years, with the story focuses on a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.