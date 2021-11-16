Fox News hosts mocked after ‘hilarious’ blunder involving Netflix show You

Two Fox News hosts are going viral for a blunder involving the TV show You.

Laura Ingraham was presenting her conservative news and opinion-based talk show The Ingraham Angle, when contributor Raymond Arroyo mentioned the Netflix show starring Penn Badgley.

Complaining about “woke” television, he referred to an episode of the serial killer drama in a segment titled: “Numbers don't lie: viewers like woke-free TV.”

He was discussing a storyline in the latest season involving lead character Joe (Badgley) and his baby son, who contracts measles from an unvaccinated family.

In the clip, Arroyo mentions that “in You... measles came up”. Ingraham looks confused and replies: “Wait wait wait, when did I mention measles?”

Arroyo replies: “It was on You,” to which a bemused Ingraham says: “What was on me? What are you talking about? I never had the measles.”

When Arroyo tries to point out that a “vaccine episode was on You”, Ingraham, laughing in confusion, says: “We never did a measles and vaccine episode. Is this a joke?”

Arroyo, growing fustrated, firmly responds: “It was on You!” to which Ingraham says: “Raymond, I’ve never had measles – what are you talking about? Are you stupid?”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham struggled to understand there was a TV show called ‘You’ (TikTok)

Hoping to clear up the matter, Arroyo says: “It was an episode of a show.” When Ingraham asks what the show was called, he bellows: “You! It’s a show called You on Netflix.”

Ingraham then asks: “There’s a show called Laura Ingraham on Netflix?”

Arroyo eventually gives up, saying: “I can’t explain this to you.”

The video was shared widely on Twitter and TikTok after being broadcast, with many sending up Ingraham for her inability understand what Arroyo was talking about..

Many have lampooned the hosts, with some branding the gaffe hilarious”, and others calling it “embarrassing”.

Others drew comparisons to the Who’s on First?, the comedy routine made famous by Abbott and Costello whereby Abbott identifies players on a baseball team that are being interpreted as non-responsive answers to Costello’s questons.