Cheers and Sex and the City actor Frances Sternhagen dies aged 93
The two-time Tony Award-winner also appeared in ‘Cheers’, ‘On Golden Pond’, and ‘The Heiress’
Sex and the City actor Frances Sternhagen has died. She was 93.
Her son, John Carlin, confirmed her death on Instagram. “Frannie,” he wrote. “Mom. Frances Sternhagen. On Monday night, Nov 27, she died peacefully at her home, a month and a half shy of her 94th birthday … Fly on, Frannie. The curtain goes down on a life so richly, passionately, humbly and generously lived.”
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies