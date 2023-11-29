Jump to content

Cheers and Sex and the City actor Frances Sternhagen dies aged 93

The two-time Tony Award-winner also appeared in ‘Cheers’, ‘On Golden Pond’, and ‘The Heiress’

Kevin E G Perry
Wednesday 29 November 2023 20:40
<p>Frances Sternhagen in 2010</p>

Frances Sternhagen in 2010

(Getty Images)

Sex and the City actor Frances Sternhagen has died. She was 93.

Her son, John Carlin, confirmed her death on Instagram. “Frannie,” he wrote. “Mom. Frances Sternhagen. On Monday night, Nov 27, she died peacefully at her home, a month and a half shy of her 94th birthday … Fly on, Frannie. The curtain goes down on a life so richly, passionately, humbly and generously lived.”

More to follow

