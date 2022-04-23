Britain’s Got Talent star Francine Lewis left GB News presenters speechless after she accused her husband of having an affair live on air.

The comedian shot to fame on the ITV talent show in 2013, where she won over the judges and public with her impersonations of stars such as Stacey Solomon, Cheryl Cole and Katie Price.

On Friday (22 April), Lewis appeared on GB News to discuss the story of how she and husband Joel Ryan lost £90,000 by investing her money in a fake stockbroker company.

However, she shocked the show’s presenters after concluding her segment by claiming that she had just found out Ryan, with whom she shares two children, had been cheating on her.

“There are mini scams going on all the time, but do you know what’s ironic?” Lewis said. “Stuck with my husband through this whole thing, got through it and then last night I found out he was cheating on me with his best friend’s girlfriend.”

Host Patrick Christys looked taken aback, saying: “Gosh, right.”

“So you know what? I wish I’d gone there and then, because he put me in that situation, and now he’s put me in this situation. I’m devastated,” Lewis said.

Asked whether she was alright, she continued: “I will be. I’m still in shock and numb, but you know what? I’ll get through it. I have to, I’ve got two children.”

After saying that she felt like “such an idiot again” and being reassured by the presenters, Lewis dabbed at her eyes and impersonated Katie Price, saying: “Oh well, looks like another divorce, what can I say? I love that.”

In a statement shared with GB News (via MailOnline), Ryan denied the allegations made by his wife.

“I haven’t had an affair and I totally deny all of the claims made against me,” he said. “I sent some messages to a friend’s partner and I hugely regret sending them, but I did not cheat or have an affair.

“I love Francine very much and I am ashamed of what I did and deeply sorry for the hurt I have caused. I just want to focus on my marriage.”

Lewis later tweeted: “Im overwhelmed with the wonderful messages i have received after my @GBNEWS interview. I never air my dirty laundry or talk about personal things but it was so heartbreaking to receive this news and to see the messages sent!

“I was not going to cancel being on the show but it just came out as it was still so angry and it was so raw. Im human and couldn’t keep it in! @GBNEWS.”