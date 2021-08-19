Spartacus actor Francis Mossman has died at the age of 33, his agent has confirmed.

The New Zealand-born actor portrayed Vitus in the US television series Spartacus: Vengeance, and appeared in the soap opera Shortland Street and the YouTube series The Horizon.

In a statement, his agent wrote: “It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Francis Mossman. Francis has been part of the KR Actors whānau for many years and was well-loved in the industry and by his peers.”

“Whānau” is a Maori word that translates to “extended family”.

The message added: “Always a ray of light and a well of positivity and fun, Francis will be greatly missed. Our hearts reach out to Francis and his family during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Mossman died on 14 August, though a cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

On 13 August, Mossman shared a photograph of himself as a child to Instagram, along with the caption: “Who knew this boy would endure so much pain.”

A number of Mossman’s friends paid tribute to the actor and model on his Instagram page.

Drag Race star Courtney Act wrote: “​​Oh gosh. Sweet Frankie. I’m so sorry to hear this news.”

New Zealand broadcaster Cam Mansel wrote that he is “sorry that things got this hard for you”, adding: “To anybody reading this it is always ok to ask for help. Please reach out to someone you trust.”

Mossman’s brothers, Laurence and Jeremy, have launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral costs and to pay for the actor’s body to be moved from Sydney, Australia – where he died – to his family home in New Zealand.

“Francis’ mother’s final wish is to see her son one last time before he is laid to rest,” the campaign declares. “With your help and generosity, we want to make this happen for her.”

The campaign has so far raised more than its $15,000 goal.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.