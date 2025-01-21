Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Days of our Lives star Francisco San Martin has died, aged 39.

The actor was known for his role for originating the role of Dario Hernandez on the long-running soap opera, which has been running on American television since 1965.

He was found dead at his home, with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirming San Martin died by suicide.

The Spanish actor was born on 27 August 1985 and starred on the show for six months in 2011. His character, Hernandez was a petty thief who arrives in Salem to look into a cold case. He then moved to Argentina for a promotion before later being portrayed by Jordi Vilasuso from 2016 to 2017.

San Martin joined The Bold and the Beautiful in 2017 as groundskeeper, Mateo, who gets caught up in one of Sheila’s schemes at Forrester Manor.

His appearances also included a story arc on Jane the Virgin starring Gina Rodriguez. He played Fabian Regalo del Cielo, and appeared in Seasons 3 and 4, for a brief and chaotic relationship with Jane.

open image in gallery Actors Molly Burnett, Francisco San Martin, Camila Banus and Freddie Smith attend the 2011 Daytime Emmy Awards nominees cocktail reception at SLS Hotel Beverly Hills on June 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. ( Getty Images )

Days of our Lives co-star Camila Banus — who portrayed San Martin’s on-screen sister Gabi — posted a tribute on Instagram according to Forbes: “Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend,” she wrote, adding, “Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more.”

One person was left in shock as they wrote: “Very, very sad. I am a bit in shock, as I saw Francisco at my gym most every day.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.