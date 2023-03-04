Jump to content

Frankie Boyle tears into Matt Hancock and Keir Starmer on The Last Leg

Scottish comedian set his sights on pair of politicians

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 04 March 2023 12:05
Comments
Matt Hancock has threatened me with legal action, says Isabel Oakeshott

Frankie Boyle tore into Matt Hancock and Keir Starmer during an appearance on The Last Leg.

The Scottish comedian joined Adam Hills,Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker to talk about the week’s events, which included the leaking of former health secretary Hancock’s private WhatsApp messages sent during the pandemic.

Hancock criticised journalist Isabel Oakeshott, who provided the messages after ghostwriting his book Pandemic Diaries. He called the action a “massive betrayal of trust”.

The messages have prompted yet another backlash against Hancock, with Boyle saying on Friday (3 March): “Even his hairline is trying to disown him.”

He called out Hancock’s decision to appear on ITV series I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, saying that he chose to lie in the ground “surrounded by worms” to try and make the country forget he had “killed their granny”.

Boyle was referring to Hancock’s response to Covid during his tenure as health secreary, which was heavily criticised at the time.

He then set his sights on Labour leader Starmer, quipping: “Keir Starmer is sort of the picture in the frame when you buy it.”

Boyle then added: “If he ran at a pigeon, it wouldn't move. See, if you don't have a personality, make something up – put a parrot on your shoulder, smoke a pipe. Give us something to work with here.”

Sir Keir Starmer was lampooned on ‘The Last Leg’

(Getty)

He was joined on the comedy series by Josh Pugh and AJ Odudu.

