Frankie Boyle says he isn’t ‘surprised’ as BBC axes New World Order

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Frankie Boyle has reacted to the news that the BBC has cancelled his comedy series New World Order.

The Scottish comedian has hosted the programme for six series, the first season of which arrived in 2017 on BBC Two.

In the satirical show, Boyle dicusses two current affair issues, usually related to politics, alongside guests that have included Sara Pascoe, Miles Jupp and Katherine Ryan.

However, the BBC has decided to end the series, with a spokesperson stating: “We would like to thank Frankie Boyle and all those involved for six great series of New World Order.”

The corporation made it clear that they are not severing ties with Boyle, adding: “We look forward to seeing what he does next on the BBC.”

Boyle responded to the news on social media, telling his followers: “Ah well, there’s to be no more New World Order on the BBC. Not surprising in the current climate, I suppose.

He continued: “Just very grateful to have had six series of working with the funniest people in the business.”

Boyle’s comment comes after Gary Lineker was taken off air by the BBC earlier this month.

Frankie Boyle reacts to BBC’s cancellation of ‘New World Order’ (Twitter)

The Match of the Day pundit was embroiled in controversy after comparing the language used to launch a new government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany.

BBC Sport staff and commentators walked out in support of Lineker, with highlight shows significantly shorter than usual and aired without presentation or commentary.

He returned to the football highlights show after reaching an agreement with his employer regarding his social media usage.

At the time, Lineker described the BBC’s commitment to freedom of expression and impartiality as a “difficult balancing act”.