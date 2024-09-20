Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



The second season of the Frasier reboot has aired to mixed reactions from fans and critics.

The hit sitcom, which starred Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane, aired for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004.

Earlier this year, a 10-episode revival saw Grammer reprise his role as the titular therapist as he returns to Boston, where his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) has just started college.

And while the first season was branded “dismal and unfunny” by The Independent critics, it was still considered an overall success with a call for there to be more shows like it.

Season two premiered on Thursday (19 September) on Paramount+ to eagerly awaiting fans.

“I loved the first episode of Frasier season two. Happy ham day all!” wrote one person.

Others were left confused as they wrote, “Frasier reboot is wild”.

One commenter had a mixed reaction as they posted on X/Twitter: “I didn’t hate the new episodes of Frasier like I expected, but it is absolutely the 2010s Nickelodeon sitcom version of Frasier”.

Some were downright disappointed as they wrote, “Frasier OG series = 9.5/10. Frasier 2023 series = 1/10.”

Die-hard fans were still left satisfied, as one person said, “I really don’t understand all the complaints about the Frasier revival. I’m really enjoying it!”

open image in gallery Season two of the reboot aired on Thursday (19 September) ( Paramount+ )

Viewers also praised the show for positive representation, as one mother wrote: “Season 2 of the Frasier reboot cast a child actor who has what seems to be a very prevalent nevus spot on his face.

“It’s so nice to see representation for kids with differences, and it makes me hopeful that my own baby’s uniqueness will be accepted. Thanks Paramount+”.

But critics also had a mixed response. The Telegraph commended the sitcom for “beginning with a bang”, praising the show’s scriptwriting for being “enjoyably erudite”.

However, The Guardian gave the show a mediocre three-star rating, writing: “The humour is basic, the laugh track extremely dated and the dialogue creaky”.

Nevertheless, fans still insisted that “Binge watching Frasier is a natural medicinal cure”.

In its finished incarnation, the Frasier reboot follows Frasier as he returns to Boston and is hired to teach at his alma mater, Havard.

Alongside Grammer, the series also stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddie, Anders Keith as his nephew David, Jess Salgueiro as Freddie’s roommate Jess, Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, the head of Havard’s psychology department, and Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, an old friend of Frasier’s who also teaches at the university.

Frasier is available to stream on Paramount+ now, with new episodes arriving weekly.