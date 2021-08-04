First Dates star Fred Sirieix has celebrated as his daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix competed for the first time at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Aged just 16, Spendolini-Sirieix is the youngest member of Team GB’s diving team and took part in the preliminary heats of the 10m platform diving event in the early hours of Wednesday (4 August) morning.

The diver progressed through to the semi-finals after performing an impressive dive, with her maitre d’ father Sirieix praising her on Twitter.

Sharing a clip of Spendolini-Sirieix’s dive, he wrote: “Well done for making the semi final mon [duck emoji] So proud of you.”

The TV personality’s followers offered their support for his daughter, with one commenting: “Fantastic your daughter is an olympian not many people can say that look forward to seeing her in Paris in 3 years time.”

“It was thrilling and nervous to watch - I can’t imagine what it’s like [for] you!!! We are all sharing in your immense pride,” another wrote.

Spendolini-Sirieix will now compete in the semi-finals at 2am GMT on Thursday 5 August.